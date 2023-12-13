Dunhill Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 55,486 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.