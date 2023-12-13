Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 188,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.