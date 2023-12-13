Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $157,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

