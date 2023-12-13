Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $167.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

