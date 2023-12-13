Dunhill Financial LLC Takes $495,000 Position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Dunhill Financial LLC owned about 1.78% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

FDNI stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

