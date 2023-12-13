Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

