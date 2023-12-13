Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

