Dunhill Financial LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

