DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 715,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,136,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 66,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,990,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $70.99. 646,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,460. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

