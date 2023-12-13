Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,688 shares during the quarter. NU makes up about 7.6% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $117,261,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NU by 63.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 107,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,281,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

