Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Has $235,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.7% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.07.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $32.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,584.06. 128,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,168. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $815.85 and a one year high of $1,660.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,382.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.91. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

