Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Acquires 7,672,422 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,672,422 shares during the period. Natura &Co comprises approximately 16.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 3.48% of Natura &Co worth $167,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 137,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.03. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

