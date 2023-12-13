Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Buys New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,314,000. Ryanair comprises about 1.4% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.06% of Ryanair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. CWM LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. 247,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $126.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

