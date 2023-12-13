Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,060 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International makes up about 3.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.46% of Tempur Sealy International worth $31,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 233,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.