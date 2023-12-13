Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,170 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 1.8% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned about 0.16% of Okta worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,360. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

