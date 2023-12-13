Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $30.15 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.35. The stock had a trading volume of 851,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.36. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

