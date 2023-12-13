Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. cut its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,460 shares during the period. Stevanato Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.09% of Stevanato Group worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STVN stock traded up €0.31 ($0.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €28.08 ($30.19). 72,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,411. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.92 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.29.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17). The firm had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

