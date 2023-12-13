Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Invests $16.99 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,000. Amphenol makes up about 1.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.51. 756,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,300. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

