Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New $11.22 Million Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,000. HEICO accounts for 1.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in HEICO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.54. 91,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,159. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average is $168.04. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

