Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Suzano makes up about 0.4% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1,461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $7,598,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,979,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 554,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 554,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Suzano by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 495,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Suzano Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SUZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 315,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. Suzano S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Suzano S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

