Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Purchases 20,862 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.1% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,218,000 after acquiring an additional 203,460 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,166,266.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,266.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,901 shares of company stock worth $64,545,165. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.68 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

