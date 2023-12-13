Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 3,514,514 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514,514 shares during the period. VTEX makes up about 1.5% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 1.69% of VTEX worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 525,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in VTEX by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of VTEX by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 43,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,494. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. VTEX's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

