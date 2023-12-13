Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 7,167 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 18.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.32% of MercadoLibre worth $187,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MELI stock traded down $32.86 on Wednesday, hitting $1,584.06. 128,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,168. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,382.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,301.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

