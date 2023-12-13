eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 730,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

