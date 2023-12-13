Edesa Biotech (EDSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th.

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

Shares of EDSA opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EDSA. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Edesa Biotech from $70.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Report on EDSA

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.