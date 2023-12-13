Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 635 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

