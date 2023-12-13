Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

