Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 5.4% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $35,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

