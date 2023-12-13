Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 192,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
