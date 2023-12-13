Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 192,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

