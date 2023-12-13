Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $19.69

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.49. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 14,421 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $888.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $452.01 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 133.1% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 271,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 155,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $386,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

