Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $18.24

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.24, but opened at $17.31. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 12,192 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLT. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,534.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,922 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,898,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2,076,400.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

