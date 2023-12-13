Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $99.82

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $99.82, but opened at $95.80. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 739,759 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

