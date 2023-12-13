Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Trimmed by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 0.7% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,823. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

