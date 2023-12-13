EQB Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.63.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$82.02 on Wednesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$53.86 and a 52 week high of C$84.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.84. The firm has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

