Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fluence Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a report released on Sunday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

