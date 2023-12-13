ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.37

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.37 and last traded at $83.37, with a volume of 36236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.80%.

In other news, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $403,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,800 shares of company stock worth $1,107,659 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in ESAB by 148,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESAB by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after buying an additional 56,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ESAB by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ESAB by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

