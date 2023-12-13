ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 204.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 33,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.97.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
