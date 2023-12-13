ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 204.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. 33,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.97.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 296,302 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 570.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 202,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 160,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

