Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $15.74 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources makes up approximately 2.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of CNX Resources worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 361,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Get Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.