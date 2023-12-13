Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Cencora comprises approximately 3.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $24,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 321.2% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE COR traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.03. The stock had a trading volume of 104,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,743. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.48 and a 12 month high of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.73.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,672 shares of company stock worth $262,650,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.