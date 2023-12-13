Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $137,652,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.69. 75,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,561. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $212.26.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

