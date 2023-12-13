Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.5% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,128,713. The company has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.