Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,032,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,834. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

