Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,000. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.45. 3,319,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,213,930. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

