Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide accounts for about 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Euronet Worldwide worth $47,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.