Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,298,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $120.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

