EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.27) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah expects that the company will earn ($2.27) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,649,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,649,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

