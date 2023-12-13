Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FMN)

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

FMN stock remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 16,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,119. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $111,676.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,181,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,118.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,330 in the last ninety days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.