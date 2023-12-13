Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 2nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

FMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,171. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $111,676.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,181,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,118.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 126,631 shares of company stock worth $1,305,330 in the last quarter.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

