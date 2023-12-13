Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD) Shares Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (BATS:FCLD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF comprises 2.0% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.30% of Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 1,843.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $678,000.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

BATS FCLD opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Fidelity Cloud Computing ETF (FCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Cloud Computing index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that provide products and\u002For services enabling increased usage of cloud computing. FCLD was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

