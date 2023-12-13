Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 849,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,989. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Dividend History for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

