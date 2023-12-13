Fifth Third Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

FITB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.59. 849,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,989. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

